China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBPO opened at $112.98 on Tuesday. China Biologic Products has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.62.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $111.11 million for the quarter. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in China Biologic Products by 302.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $307,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the second quarter worth about $667,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

