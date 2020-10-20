Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a market cap of $736.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.73. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

