Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $552.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 514.48% and a negative return on equity of 113.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $37,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $6,525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Molecular Templates by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Analyst Recommendations for Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM)

