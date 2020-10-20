BidaskClub Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Sell

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $299.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,277.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $59,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,150 shares of company stock worth $981,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137,524 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $841,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 751.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

