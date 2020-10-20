Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Balchem has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. Balchem had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Balchem by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Balchem by 4.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

