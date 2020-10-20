Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 163.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

