Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CALM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.07. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of -0.22.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin bought 2,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.28 per share, with a total value of $76,560.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at $238,139.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 28.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

