Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARCT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. Research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

