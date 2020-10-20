Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AXAS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

NASDAQ AXAS opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 120.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,277,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 545,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

