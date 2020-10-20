BidaskClub Downgrades Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) to Buy

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNA. Bank of America increased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a current ratio of 28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.13. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.95 and a 52 week high of $86.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $10,080,562 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,048,000 after buying an additional 432,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,399,000 after purchasing an additional 863,891 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.