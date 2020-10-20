Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Toro worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Toro by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,267,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,697,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,968,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 8,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $673,825.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,145 shares of company stock valued at $8,783,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE TTC opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.