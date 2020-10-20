Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,224 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 47.6% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 28.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.58, a PEG ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hilton Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.65.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

