Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 688,612 Shares of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Chico's FAS worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico's FAS by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chico's FAS by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 579,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico's FAS by 1,185.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Chico's FAS by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 23,107 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chico's FAS by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico's FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chico's FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. Chico's FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico's FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico's FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.