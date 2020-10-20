Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 13,144 WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $451.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

