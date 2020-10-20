Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 97.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,720 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $464.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. ValuEngine cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

