13,600 Shares in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in ZIX during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,525,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ZIX by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,713 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ZIX by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 926,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIX stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Zix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

