Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $102,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Caleres by 5,295.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caleres alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAL shares. 140166 raised Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE CAL opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $340.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.