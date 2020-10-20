Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Shares in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Arbutus Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,959.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.79. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

