Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Surface Oncology worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surface Oncology by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SURF. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $335.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

