Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,612 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 55.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,337 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,612 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $508,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $430.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.75 million. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.3067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is 1.05%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

