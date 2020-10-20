Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,667 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 21.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

PARR opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.