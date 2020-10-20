Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 62,809 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,809 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,377 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 35.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

