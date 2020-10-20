Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 118,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

