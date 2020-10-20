Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $359,000 in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 584.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in LKQ by 47.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 57.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

