Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WP Carey by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in WP Carey by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on WPC shares. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

