Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 283.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 351.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 19.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.50. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 65.08%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 163,393 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,059.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,709.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Davis acquired 442,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.72 per share, with a total value of $17,998,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,126.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,503,200 shares of company stock valued at $111,993,739. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

