Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 432 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,555,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,419,000 after purchasing an additional 106,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 76.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $146.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average is $170.94. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HII. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.78.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,736.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

