Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,493 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.