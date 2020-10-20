Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 215,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $40,088,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,008.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock worth $3,732,868 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $230.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

