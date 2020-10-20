Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 409 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $1,639,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

