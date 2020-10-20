Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,600,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,995,000 after purchasing an additional 201,715 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,162,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,082 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,256,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,900 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,107,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,665,000 after acquiring an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

HBI stock opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

