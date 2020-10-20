Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.48. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $303.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

