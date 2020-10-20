Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RealPage by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,974,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,393,000 after purchasing an additional 451,288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,679,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,194,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,176,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,166,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RealPage by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,828,000 after buying an additional 43,699 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $305,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,636.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,195 shares of company stock worth $31,379,671 over the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

RealPage stock opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. Research analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

