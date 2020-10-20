SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $182,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 280,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,396,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 24.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 183,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 75.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

