Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys Shares of 6,070 Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 16.3% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 23.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.8% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.29. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $86,908.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

