Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eHealth by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,362,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 446,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in eHealth by 61.7% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 276,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,197,000 after purchasing an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.54 per share, with a total value of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.29 per share, for a total transaction of $74,375.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock worth $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.