DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $81,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,508,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 105,882 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

