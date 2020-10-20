DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $504,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,064,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $151.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $89.88 and a twelve month high of $160.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.20.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

