DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in South State by 388.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in South State by 34.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in South State in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. South State Corp has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South State Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

