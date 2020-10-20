Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $203.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -158.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

