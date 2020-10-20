DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 19,212 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth about $200,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Yeti from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,077,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,433,904. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

