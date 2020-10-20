DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 7,600 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.