DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Inseego were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 471.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Inseego by 85.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 46.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inseego news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $179,407.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock worth $739,408. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $996.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

INSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

