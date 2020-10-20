Critical Analysis: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) vs. Surface Oncology (NYSE:SURF)

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) and Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surface Oncology has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CEL-SCI and Surface Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI -4,864.64% -268.51% -86.89% Surface Oncology -70.90% -32.89% -18.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CEL-SCI and Surface Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI $460,000.00 1,259.48 -$22.14 million ($0.69) -21.74 Surface Oncology $15.36 million 21.85 -$54.79 million ($1.97) -4.27

CEL-SCI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surface Oncology. CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surface Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Surface Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CEL-SCI and Surface Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A Surface Oncology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Surface Oncology has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Surface Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Summary

Surface Oncology beats CEL-SCI on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation has a collaboration agreement with the University of Georgia's Center for Vaccines and Immunology to develop LEAPS COVID-19 immunotherapy. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

