Head-To-Head Survey: Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) versus Marcus & Millichap (OTCMKTS:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) and Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Golden Gate Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $806.43 million 1.49 $76.93 million $1.95 15.67 Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Marcus & Millichap has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Golden Gate Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 1 0 0 1.50 Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Golden Gate Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 7.15% 10.69% 7.84% Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Golden Gate Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc., a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties. It also operates as a broker of debt financing for commercial properties. In addition, the company provides various ancillary services, including research, and advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Golden Gate Partners

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

