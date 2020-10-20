Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in The Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,935,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after purchasing an additional 203,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,182,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 92,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 175,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 932,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,136,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

