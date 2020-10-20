IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 54,606.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114,673 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 92.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 16.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $394.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.38 and a 12-month high of $435.58.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.86.

In related news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,925 shares of company stock worth $3,733,417 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

