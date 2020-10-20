Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,534,465.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,465.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,630,609 shares of company stock worth $173,086,369 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. UBS Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.98.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.