IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $374,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

