IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dell were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 37.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 24.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 42.1% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dell by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 126,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $8,474,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 522,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,129,830.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,743,666.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 509,479 shares of company stock valued at $34,420,135. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $69.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Dell had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.